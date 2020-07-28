Ottone Pesante Premiere New Song "Serpentine Serpentone" From Upcoming New Album "DoomooD"
Italy's brutal brass metal band Ottone Pesante premiere a new song entitled "Serpentine Serpentone", taken from their upcoming new album "DoomooD". The effort features guest vocals by Silvio of the doom/sludge band Abaton and will be released by Aural Music on September 18th.
“The parasite inside us proceeds slowly, inexorable, unstoppable; it can change skin or face, it can deceive us to stop for a moment, but it will continue unabated in a dark, devastating spiral, annihilating us. The entire album was composed in a palindrome manner, like there’s a mirror on the pentagram at about half of it, that overturn the composed sequences. The climax is a ‘reverse canon superimposed’ and from which the main voice comes down in a reverse motion, sometimes strictly, sometimes changing rhythm or changing role from trumpet to trombone. Brass and drums are, as usual, the only sound source. All noises and concrete sounds come from them”.
