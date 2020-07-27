The Odious Construct Premiere New Single & Official Lyric Video "Throne of Misanthropy"
California-based technical/progressive melodic death metal outfit The Odious Construct premiere standalone single, "Throne of Misanthropy". The track is the band's first new music since their 2018 EP, "Shrine of the Obscene", which was released through The Artisan Era.
It also serves as an introduction of the group's new vocalist, Jake Vancil (Dethrone the Sovereign, ex-live for Aenimus), and the song will appear on the upcoming full-length album when it is released.
