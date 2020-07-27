Panzerfaust Premiere New Track "The Snare of the Fowler" From Upcoming New Album "From The Suns of Perdition: Chapter II – Render Unto Eden"

Canadian band Panzerfaust premiere a new track by the name of "The Snare of the Fowler", taken from their impending new album "From The Suns of Perdition: Chapter II – Render Unto Eden". The record will be released by Eisenwald on August 28th.

Check out now "The Snare of the Fowler" below.