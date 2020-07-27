Black Royal Premiere New Song & Music Video "Gods of War" From New Album "Firebride"

Finland’s Black Royal premiere a new song and music video called "Gods of War". The track is off of the band’s new album "Firebride", which is out now via Suicide Records.

Check out now "Gods of War" below.

Tells frontman Riku:

“We heard that one can find echoes of Mastodon and Kvelertak in this song and it suits us just fine as both are fantastic bands! The lyrics are inspired by the Vikings TV series and a war between paganism and Christianity. Without the clergymen nobody would talk about the Devil. The Devil as we know it exists only in Christianity. Pagans do not have a Devil – they have Spirits which were good or bad according to how one lived and got along with them. In the middle part of the song there’s an old Finnish witch song which suits perfectly with the mood and honours the Finnish pagan cultural heritage.”