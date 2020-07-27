Raven Throne Premiere New Song "Viartannie" From Upcoming New Album
Raven Throne from Belarus premiere a new song entitled "Viartannie", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, which will be released by Hell Frog Promotion (CD) on September 18th, 2020.
Check out now "Viartannie" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Scordatura Premiere New Song "Disease of Mind"
- Next Article:
Black Royal Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Raven Throne Premiere New Song 'Viartannie'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.