Scordatura Premiere New Song "Disease of Mind" From Upcoming New Album "Mass Failure"
Scottish death metal outfit Scordatura premiere a new song titled "Disease of Mind", taken from their upcoming new album "Mass Failure". The record will be out in stores September 25 via Gore House Productions.
Check out now "Disease of Mind" below.
The artwork for "Mass Failure" was done by Mark Erskine of Erskine Designs (Display of Decay, Hideous Divinity, Irreversible Mechanism). The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Samuel Turbitt at Ritual Studios (Inebrious Incarnate, Ageless Oblivion, Unfathomable Ruination).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Scordatura Premiere New Song 'Disease of Mind'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.