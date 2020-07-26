Shatter Brain Premiere New Song Music Video "Lorem Ipsum" From Brand New Album "Pitchfork Justice"
Shatter Brain from Adelaide, Australia premiere a new song and music video for "Lorem Ipsum", taken from their brand new album "Pitchfork Justice", which is out in stores now via Wormholedeath/Aural Music Group.
Check out now "Lorem Ipsum" below.
