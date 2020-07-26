Wills Dissolve Premiere 7 Minute Long Excerpt From Upcoming New Album "Echoes"
Houston-based Wills Dissolve premiere a seven minute long excerpt from their upcoming second full-length, "Echoes". The album is a single 31,5 minute track and will be released on August 28th by Hypnotic Dirge Records in a digipack CD edition.
Check out now "Echoes" below.
