Wills Dissolve Premiere 7 Minute Long Excerpt From Upcoming New Album "Echoes"

Houston-based Wills Dissolve premiere a seven minute long excerpt from their upcoming second full-length, "Echoes". The album is a single 31,5 minute track and will be released on August 28th by Hypnotic Dirge Records in a digipack CD edition.

Check out now "Echoes" below.



