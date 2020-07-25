Monument Of Misanthropy Wrap Up Drum Recording Sessions w/ Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner (Aborted, Benighted)

Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have wrapped up the drum recording sessions for their impending new full-length "Unterweger". The sessions took place at Europe's infamous Kohlekeller Studio with producer Kristian "Kohle" Kohlmannslehner (Aborted, Benighted) behind the boards.

Kristian Kohle took the opportunity to demonstrate how raw unprocessed drums can sound like if you have: "a great drummer, a great room, a great drum-kit and some great mics". Check it out below:





Tells George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger:

"The band is really happy being able to work with Kohle this time and getting the drum sound and mix our upcoming album "Unterweger" truly deserves. The new full-length is really a step up in all aspects, musically, lyrically and the musicians performing on it. This new outing's going to be real, real sick, believe me!"