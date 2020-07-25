Nasty Premiere New Track & Music Video “Ultimate”
Nasty premiere a new official music video for their new single “Ultimate” streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the first advance track from the group’s impendding new album “Menace“, out in stores on September 25t via Cetury Media Records.
Speaking of this new video, Nasty tell:
“After all of our video plans were crushed by the pandemic, we managed to get this vid done with the help of friends and supporters. Getting through tough times and struggles educates and makes you stronger and you keep reaching for the ultimate version of yourself.”
