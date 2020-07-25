Plague Years Premiere New Song & Lyric Video “Incantation”
Plague Years premiere a new official lyric video for their single “Incantation“. A September 18th release date has been announced for the group’s new full-length “Circle Of Darkness” by eOne Music.
Explains Plague Years' guitarist Eric Lauder:
“This song is about resurrecting the dead that were condemned by god. Corpses become masters of chaos, rising to become a part of hell’s army to destroy their land and all things divine. This is one of the hardest and most aggressive songs on the record, relentless with its speed in the beginning and crushing heaviness at the end.”
