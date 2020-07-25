The Acacia Strain Premiere Two New Songs From Brand New Album "Slow Decay"
Band Photo: The Acacia Strain (?)
The Acacia Strain premiere two new tracks off of their brand new album “Slow Decay”: Titled “Crippling Poison” and “Birds Of Paradise, Birds Of Prey“, those two songs can be streamed via YouTube below:
“Birds Of Paradise, Birds Of Prey“:
