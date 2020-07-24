Former Manowar Guitarist Karl Logan Facing 25 Years In Jail

According to the Charlotte Observer, former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan, who lives in the city, could be jailed for up to twenty five years after admitting in a federal courtroom to downloading and keeping images of child pornography. Logan was arrested and charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which caused his immediate firing from Manowar. His case was transferred to federal court and last year, the musician was indicted by a grand jury on one count of possessing indecent images of children.

Read the full article at Charlotte Observer.