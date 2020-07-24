Former Manowar Guitarist Karl Logan Facing 25 Years In Jail
According to the Charlotte Observer, former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan, who lives in the city, could be jailed for up to twenty five years after admitting in a federal courtroom to downloading and keeping images of child pornography. Logan was arrested and charged with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which caused his immediate firing from Manowar. His case was transferred to federal court and last year, the musician was indicted by a grand jury on one count of possessing indecent images of children.
Read the full article at Charlotte Observer.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Let Us Prey Shares New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Dokken Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "Former Manowar Guitarist Facing 25 Years In Jail"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.