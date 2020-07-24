Let Us Prey Shares New Lyric Video For "Virtues Of The Vicious"

With today's release of their debut full-length "Virtues Of The Vicious," the Boston-based dark melodic power/thrash group Let Us Prey have released a music video for its title track, which features a guest guitar solo by Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, Testament).

Says vocalist Marc Lopes (who helmed the video himself), "'Virtues Of The Vicious' in simple terms is about if we are inherently violent by nature and born this way, or if it's a learned trait and a product of our environment. I actually did a two-week study about this before writing the lyrics. The conclusion is up for endless debate, and a conversation I would only have in a personal one-on-one encounter with a person of open and sound mind. The title was inspired from an episode of 'The Punisher,' and the artwork is relief sculpture from Vigeland Sculpture Park in Oslo by Gustav Vigeland. When I saw this piece while visiting Oslo in 2017, I was immediately drawn and fascinated by the work, so I took a series of pictures knowing I would use them in some manner in the future. The image and title just worked for me. The music itself is chaos, mixing many styles of metal into one sitting. I wanted total mayhem for the guitar solos, so I called on Metal Mike Chlasciak, who also I jam with in another project. I could not be happier with the results, which are my personal musical to the subject matter."