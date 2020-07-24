Trident Releases New Lyric Video For "North"

Sweden blackened death metallers Trident will release their sophomore full-length album "North" on October 2nd 2020 via Non Serviam Records.

Finally, today the band unveils the lyric video for the title track "North" to give a taste of their new masterpiece. You can check out the video below.

The band states: "‘North’ is s a homage to the spirits and ancient magic, which inhabits the elusive landscapes of the northern hemisphere."

"North" will be available as CD, Trans Blue 2LP, and digital.