Nightmare Posts New Music Video "Aeternam" Online
French heavy metal veterans Nightmare has posted a new music video online for the song, "Aeternam." You can check it out below.
2020 sees Nightmare back, unbowed, unbreakable and inspired, ready to take their music to a whole new level. They return with hugely talented female vocalist, Madie (Faith In Agony) on the mic, and have recorded their most ambitious album to date.
