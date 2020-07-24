Eshtadur To Release New Album "From The Abyss" In September; Posts New Video "Lowborn Bastard" Online

Columbian blackened death metal band Eshtadur have unleashed "Lowborn Bastard," the first single / video taken from their new album, "From The Abyss," set for release on 4th September via Blood Blast. Premiered via Metal Sucks, watch the video for "Lowborn Bastard" below.

Founded in Pereira in 2005, Eshtadur were born from a love of At The Gates, Soilwork and Septicflesh. A few demos, two EPs and three albums later, the trio have evolved to become one of the most intense and powerful extreme metal bands in South America.

ESHTADUR, meaning the rebellion of angels, can be most closely likened to bands such as Septic Flesh, Behemoth, Fleshgod Apocalypse, and Carach Angren. Like their scene counterparts, the band embodies a deathly melodic atmosphere that reaches into realms of darkness and despair through the decay of humanity. It seeks to rebel, in its darkened way, embracing the abject reality.

Eshtadur's rich touring history includes performances across Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, USA and UK, and headlined a stage at Rock Al Parque in 2016. They have shared the stage and toured with Cradle of Filth, Vader, Graveworm, Coldblood, Abbadon Incarnate & many more.

"From The Abyss" is the follow up to their highly regarded third album, Mother Gray, which was released in 2017 via Bleeding Music Records.