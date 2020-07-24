Darkened (Grave, Memoriam, Ex-Bolt Thrower, Ex-Dismember) Premiere New Song "The Old Ones" From Upcoming New Album "Kingdom of Decay"
Multi-national death metal band Darkened (Grave, Memoriam, ex-Bolt Thrower, ex-Dismember), premiere a new song entitled "The Old Ones", taken from their upcoming full-length "Kingdom of Decay", which will be out in stores September 11th via Edged Circle Productions.
Check out now "The Old Ones" below.
1 Comment on "Darkened Premiere New Song 'The Old Ones'"
It doth please me.