Darkened (Grave, Memoriam, Ex-Bolt Thrower, Ex-Dismember) Premiere New Song "The Old Ones" From Upcoming New Album "Kingdom of Decay"

posted Jul 24, 2020 at 4:21 AM by LugalKiEn.  (1 Comment)

Multi-national death metal band Darkened (Grave, Memoriam, ex-Bolt Thrower, ex-Dismember), premiere a new song entitled "The Old Ones", taken from their upcoming full-length "Kingdom of Decay", which will be out in stores September 11th via Edged Circle Productions.

Check out now "The Old Ones" below.

Anonymous Reader
1. Gorgoroth Hellhammer writes:

It doth please me.

# Jul 24, 2020 @ 7:51 AM ET | IP Logged Reveal posts originating from the same IP address

