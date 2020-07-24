Napalm Death Premiere New Track “Backlash Just Because”
Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)
A first advance track titled “Backlash Just Because“ from Napalm Death‘s sixteenth full-length “Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The band recorded the album with producer Russ Russell (At The Gates, Memoriam). Century Media has scheduled a September 18th release for it.
