Black Crown Initiate Premiere New Single “Death Comes In Reverse”
“Death Comes In Reverse” has landed as the latest advance track from Black Crown Initiate‘s impending new release “Violent Portraits Of Doomed Escape“. eOne Music have an August 07th release date scheduled for said full-length.
