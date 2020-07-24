Chelsea Grin Premiere New Single “Bleeding Sun”
A new Chelsea Grin track titled “Bleeding Sun” has premiered online via YouTube streaming for you below. It’s the first new song to arrive from the deathcore band since their 2018 album, “Eternal Nightmare“.
