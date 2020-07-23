Moonspell Parts Ways With Drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar; Announces Replacement

Portuguese Gothic metal pioneers Moonspell has posted a statement online, announcing that drummer Miguel "Mike" Gaspar is no longer a member of the band, leaving singer Fernando Ribeiro as the sole remaining original member. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Moonspell hereby informs that Mike Gaspar is no longer our band member. The reasons of this split, as accorded, will remain in between the parts involved. We ask that privacy is fully observed.

"Moonspell now enters a new cycle and are already working with a new drummer Hugo Ribeiro (not family related with the singer). Their new album, provisorily referred to as H, will be recorded with the producer Jaime Gomez Arellano (Paradise Lost, Ulver, Ghost), between September and October this year. It will be released via Napalm Records on the first semester of 2021."

Metal Underground spoke with Mike Gaspar last year in London during the band's tour with Rotting Christ. The interview can be seen below.