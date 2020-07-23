Ingested Posts New Music Video "Another Breath" Featuring Crowbar Frontman Kirk Windstein Online

British kings of death metal Ingested have released new single "Another Breath" featuring Crowbar and Down legend Kirk Windstein, along with a stunning animated music video. This is the fourth single taken from new album "Where Only Gods May Tread," out 14th August via Unique Leader.

Guitarist Sam Yates explains: "In 2018 we opened a fantastic tour in the UK with Crowbar and they were all such down to earth great dudes. Super tight, crazy heavy and had the best stories! Kirk and his wife Robin were so genuine and cool and all of Crowbar would hang with us and shoot the shit most nights. I was on public transport in the piss down rain writing lyrics for Where Only Gods May Tread and I wanted the opening of what became 'Another Breath' to be this epic, heavy, sad song by someone who could actually sing. My first instinct, my first choice for this song was Kirk. It was that “I wonder if…” moment."

As the deadline for the album hand-in loomed, Sam finally reached out to Crowbar bassist Shane Wesley who set the whole thing up.

Sam continues: "Shane took time out of recording with Crowbar to engineer the guest spot himself, and Kirk brought the all-time goods. It was exactly what I had in my mind and he smashed it in record time like an absolute professional. It’s my favourite song from the record; Kirk is truly one of the most slept on metal greats and he was and always will be “The Man”.

On the video, Sam comments "The director for this video was Shayne Minott at Budget Blood Productions. Seeing his style the idea was to do this all out 90s throwback, dark claymation video. Just like the ones that used to play on music TV when we were teenagers. The story was the ideas and themes of the song itself: defeat, self-loathing, the human condition, shame and control. I wrote the basic outline of the plot and we sent him a lot of content and he came up with what we wanted. Great to work with and considering his medium he absolutely worked his ass off and knocked it out the park."