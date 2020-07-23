Alice Cooper Says New Album Is "99%" Done

In a recent interview with Cleveland.com, legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper spoke about the progress on his new album, (tentatively named "Detroit Stories.) Discussing the status of the record, which is being produced by Bob Ezrin, Cooper stated:

"It’s 99 percent done and just being polished. I’m really happy with this album. Right now (Ezrin) is just sitting at home listening to everything, going, 'Hmm, I wonder if we should re-do that bass?' or 'Let’s try that third verse again' or 'Can we sing those three lines over again?' (laughs) I want him at some point to put a lock and key on and it say 'It’s done!', but I trust him to tell us when it is."

This past May, Alice Cooper released a new single, "Don't Give Up," for which the music video can be seen below. It is not yet known if the song will feature on the new album.

