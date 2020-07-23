Heathen Posts New Album "Empire Of The Blind" Trailer Online
Bay Area thrash legends Heathen recently revealed their fourth studio album entitled, Empire of the Blind, will be released on September 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has released the second album trailer. Watch as the guys discuss their origin as well as the current line-up below.
"Empire Of the Blind" will be available in the following formats:
- CD Jewel Case
- CD + Patch Bundle
- Vinyl (Black) (Red - Limited Edition) (Orange w/ Red Splatter - Limited Edition)
"Empire Of The Blind" tracklisting:
1. This Rotting Sphere
2. The Blight
3. Empire Of The Blind
4. Dead And Gone
5. Sun In My Hand
6. Blood To Be Let
7. In Black
8. Shrine Of Apathy
9. Devour
10. A Fine Red Mist
11. The Gods Divide
12. Monument To Ruin
