Emmure Uploads New Music Video "Thunder Mouth"

Heralded as “the most polarizing metal band since Limp Bizkit” by Revolver Magazine, Emmure has always let the music do the talking, and they have no plans of stopping anytime soon. Today, the band has released a heavy-hitting music video for their track "Thunder Mouth." Check out the new video below.

"Thunder Mouth" comes off the band’s recently released album, "Hindsight," which was released digitally last month via SharpTone Records. Physical copies will be released July 24, 2020.

On the video, producer Frankie Nasso shares, "We wanted to create a world that closely reflects the themes and layers of the Emmure mythology- from gritty underground street culture to otherworldly, nightmarish possibilities. Frankie Palmeri is the perfect anime antihero, a complex character who deals with real emotions in a mind-bending universe where anything can happen. We had so much fun creating this manga-inspired video with talented artists from four different countries, and we hope to expand this story into a continuing series of animated projects in the future."