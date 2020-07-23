Visions Of Atlantis Announces 2021 European Tour Dates
After having to postpone their tour this spring due to the current COVID-19 related event bans, the pioneers of symphonic metal are now more than ready to conquer Europe with their upcoming tour next fall 2021. Visions Of Atlantis continue their everlasting, symphonic journey and announce the new dates for their tour, originally scheduled in April / May 2020. All previously purchased tickets remain valid.
Following the release of their latest chart-breaking studio album, "Wanderers" (#17 UK, #30 US, #39 DE), the symphonic metal alliance offers their musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery and takes your mind to another sonic dimension once again. Due to logistical changes, they will be accompanied by two new support acts. Swedish sea marauders Ye Banished Privateers will present their new album, as well as symphonic metal newcomers Ad Infinitum with their charismatic singer Melissa Bonny (known from Warkings, Rock Meets Classic, Serenity …).
Visions Of Atlantis now continue their everlasting introspective journey and invite you to join the depths of their unique universe!
To make this live performance truly unforgettable, you can upgrade your ticket to an exclusive VIP-ticket here. The VIP-Upgrade includes:
+ exclusive VIP T-SHIRT only for VIPs!
+ exclusive signed poster only available for VIPs!
+ exclusive VOA Acoustic Session
+ Band Meet & Greet + photo session
+ VIP Laminate + Lanyard
+ Early Entry
The tour dates are as follows:
06.09.21 AT - Graz / Orpheum
10.09.21 DE - Weinheim / Cafe Central
11.09.21 IT - Milan / Legend Club
12.09.21 DE - Munich / Backstage Club
14.09.21 UK - London / The Underworld
15.09.21 FR - Paris / Backstage By The Mill
16.09.21 DE - Cologne / Helios 37
17.09.21 NL - Enschede / Metropol
18.09.21 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser
19.09.21 DE - Erfurt / From Hell
21.09.21 NL - Utrecht / De Helling
22.09.21 NL - Tillburg / 013
24.09.21 DE - Hamburg / Headcrash
25.09.21 SE - Gothenburg / Valand
26.09.21 SE - Stockholm / Slaktkyran
29.09.21 DE - Dresden / Club Puschkin
30.09.21 CZ - Prague / Nova Chmelnice
01.10.21 AT - Vienna / Szene*
02.10.21 CZ - Zlin / Masteres of Rock Cafe
03.10.21 SK - Zvolen / DK ZSR
*Support: Dragony
