Demon Head Signs With Metal Blade Records; New Album Expected In 2021

Metal Blade Records welcomes Denmark's Demon Head to its worldwide roster.

Though hesitant to compromise the description of the music they perform through generalizing terms of genre, Demon Head has coined the term "diabolic rock" as an appropriate presentation. The quintet's full-length debut, Ride The Wilderness (2015), is a youthful and hungry adventure exploring the boundless courage of classic rock music; Thunder On The Fields (2017) turned their inspirations further towards the strange and sinister purposes of life, a tendency followed and completed on Hellfire Ocean Void (2019), with its gothic, and nothing but otherworldly, song-writing and production. Fans can expect Demon Head's fourth album - due out early 2021 via Metal Blade Records - to continue down this sonic path.

The band comments: "The rudiments are unfolding. Unforgotten promises of friendship and dedication are bearing sweet, sweet fruit. We're nothing but excited and full of hope to have shaken hands with an as influential and willing partner as Metal Blade Records. No one knows what this will bring."

Demon Head lineup:

Mikkel Sander Fuglsang - bass

Birk Gjerlufsen Nielsen - guitars

Marcus Ferreira Larsen - vocals

Thor Gjerlufsen Nielsen - guitars

Jeppe Wittus - drums