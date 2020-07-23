Demon Head Signs With Metal Blade Records; New Album Expected In 2021
Metal Blade Records welcomes Denmark's Demon Head to its worldwide roster.
Though hesitant to compromise the description of the music they perform through generalizing terms of genre, Demon Head has coined the term "diabolic rock" as an appropriate presentation. The quintet's full-length debut, Ride The Wilderness (2015), is a youthful and hungry adventure exploring the boundless courage of classic rock music; Thunder On The Fields (2017) turned their inspirations further towards the strange and sinister purposes of life, a tendency followed and completed on Hellfire Ocean Void (2019), with its gothic, and nothing but otherworldly, song-writing and production. Fans can expect Demon Head's fourth album - due out early 2021 via Metal Blade Records - to continue down this sonic path.
The band comments: "The rudiments are unfolding. Unforgotten promises of friendship and dedication are bearing sweet, sweet fruit. We're nothing but excited and full of hope to have shaken hands with an as influential and willing partner as Metal Blade Records. No one knows what this will bring."
Demon Head lineup:
Mikkel Sander Fuglsang - bass
Birk Gjerlufsen Nielsen - guitars
Marcus Ferreira Larsen - vocals
Thor Gjerlufsen Nielsen - guitars
Jeppe Wittus - drums
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Body Count Posts New Animated Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Visions Of Atlantis Announces European Tour Dates
0 Comments on "Demon Head Signs With Metal Blade Records"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.