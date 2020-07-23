Body Count Posts New Animated Music Video "Thee Critical Beatdown" Online
Body Count, the legendary crossover thrash metal band featuring iconic gangsta rapper Ice-T, has posted a new, animated music video online for the song, "Thee Critical Beatdown." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's latest albu, "Carnivore," which was released earlier this year through Century Media Records. The animation work was done by Tommy The Animator who already created a music video for the song “The Ski Mask Way” off of Body Count’s last album, Bloodlust (2017).
