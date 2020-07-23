Hellfest Announces 2021 Lineup, 90% Of 2020 Lineup Retained

Band Photo: Deftones (?)

Hellfest organizers announce that they were able to retain 90% of their 2020 lineup. Thirteen bands will be replaced organizers promise.

Bands that won't be joining the 2021 lineup include: Incubus, Mastodon, Infectious Groove, Thy Art Is Murder, Alter Bridge, Baby Metal, Joyous Wolf, Unleashed, Meshuggah, The Black Dahlia Murder, Periphery, Body Count and August Burns Red.

Already added replacements for the 2021 lineup are Puscifer, Dropkick Murphys and Northlane.