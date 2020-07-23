Hellfest Announces 2021 Lineup, 90% Of 2020 Lineup Retained
Band Photo: Deftones (?)
Hellfest organizers announce that they were able to retain 90% of their 2020 lineup. Thirteen bands will be replaced organizers promise.
Bands that won't be joining the 2021 lineup include: Incubus, Mastodon, Infectious Groove, Thy Art Is Murder, Alter Bridge, Baby Metal, Joyous Wolf, Unleashed, Meshuggah, The Black Dahlia Murder, Periphery, Body Count and August Burns Red.
Already added replacements for the 2021 lineup are Puscifer, Dropkick Murphys and Northlane.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Leaves Eyes Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Body Count Posts New Animated Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Hellfest Announces 2021 Lineup"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.