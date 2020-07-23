"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Hellfest Announces 2021 Lineup, 90% Of 2020 Lineup Retained

posted Jul 23, 2020 at 11:15 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Deftones

Band Photo: Deftones (?)

Hellfest organizers announce that they were able to retain 90% of their 2020 lineup. Thirteen bands will be replaced organizers promise.

Bands that won't be joining the 2021 lineup include: Incubus, Mastodon, Infectious Groove, Thy Art Is Murder, Alter Bridge, Baby Metal, Joyous Wolf, Unleashed, Meshuggah, The Black Dahlia Murder, Periphery, Body Count and August Burns Red.

Already added replacements for the 2021 lineup are Puscifer, Dropkick Murphys and Northlane.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Hellfest Announces 2021 Lineup"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 