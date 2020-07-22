Doro To Live Stream Final Drive-In Concert On August 1st

Doro Pesch is the first rock musician to stage a concert at drive-in cinemas for her fans. The Metal Queen's first show in June was attended by hundreds of thrilled fans in the city of Worms, Germany and watched by more than half a million (!) people worldwide via live stream.

After another successful show in Stuttgart, DORO invites her fans to Bühl on August 1st to her third and (for now) last drive-in cinema show. There, DORO will be rocking all of her famous hits such as "Für Immer," "Love Me In Black" and "All For Metal." Also on the setlist is her new hit-single "Brickwall."

Doro is full of anticipation: "Over the last few months, I really missed my band and fans. The drive-in show has been a real unique experience and career highlight for me. That's why I'm really looking forward to the final show on August 1st in Bühl. We'll celebrate together and have a great time. It feels so good to be rocking alongside with you again. Hopefully, we can soon enjoy normal shows again as well."

For this last drive-in cinema show of the tour, the queen of rock and metal will join forces with the streaming service airtango.live which will be streaming the gig from start to finish. For a fee of €5.99 the user will get access to the whole concert for a month, plus additional DORO content including greetings, behind-the-scenes clips and Doro videos. The streaming pre-order will be starting soon at www.airtango.live

Doro comments: "All the fans who can't be present at the show on August 1st in Bühl will have the chance to stream the gig from home."