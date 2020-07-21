Mors Principium Est Reveals New Album "Seven" Details
Finnish melodic death metal legends, Mors Principium Est, will release their seventh studio album, entitled Seven, in Japan on October 21 via Marquee/Avalon and worldwide on October 23 via AFM Records.
The album, full of heavy riffs, brutal vocals and hauntingly beautiful melodies, will be available as digipak CD, digital, ltd. gatefold vinyl and strong ltd. gatefold vinyl exclusive in AFM Shop, here.
Tracklisting:
1. A Day For Redemption
2. Lost In A Starless Aeon
3. In Frozen Fields
4. March Of War
5. Rebirth
6. Reverence
7. Master Of The Dead
8. The Everlong Night
9. At The Shores Of Silver Sand
10. My Home, My Grave
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Nightmare To Release New Album In October
- Next Article:
Alpha Wolf Premiere New Track & Visualizer Clip
0 Comments on "Mors Principium Est Announces New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.