Nightmare To Release New Album "Aeternam" In October

French power metal outfit Nightmare has announced that they will be releasing a new album, entitled, "Aeternam," through AFM Records on October 2nd. In addition to this, the band has posted a teaser clip online for the title track's music video, which you can watch below.

Tracklisting:

1. Temple Of Acheron

2. Divine Nemesis

3. The Passenger

4. Downfall Of A Tyrant

5. Crystal Lake

6. Lights On

7. Aeternam

8. Under The Ice

9. Black September

10. Anneliese