Nightmare To Release New Album "Aeternam" In October
French power metal outfit Nightmare has announced that they will be releasing a new album, entitled, "Aeternam," through AFM Records on October 2nd. In addition to this, the band has posted a teaser clip online for the title track's music video, which you can watch below.
Tracklisting:
1. Temple Of Acheron
2. Divine Nemesis
3. The Passenger
4. Downfall Of A Tyrant
5. Crystal Lake
6. Lights On
7. Aeternam
8. Under The Ice
9. Black September
10. Anneliese
