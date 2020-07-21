"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Nightmare To Release New Album "Aeternam" In October

posted Jul 21, 2020 at 9:52 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

French power metal outfit Nightmare has announced that they will be releasing a new album, entitled, "Aeternam," through AFM Records on October 2nd. In addition to this, the band has posted a teaser clip online for the title track's music video, which you can watch below.

Tracklisting:

1. Temple Of Acheron
2. Divine Nemesis
3. The Passenger
4. Downfall Of A Tyrant
5. Crystal Lake
6. Lights On
7. Aeternam
8. Under The Ice
9. Black September
10. Anneliese

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Nightmare To Release New Album In October"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 