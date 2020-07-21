Crippled Black Phoenix Reveals New Album "Ellengæst" Release Date And Tracklisting

Crippled Black Phoenix are now unveiling the title and the release date of their forthcoming new album! The new offering will carry the name "Ellengæst," and is set for world wide release on October 9, 2020. New music and the pre-order kick off will be shared on July 28.

Mastermind Justin Greaves comments: "This album was recorded at the end of last year so we’re super excited to finally let it go free into the world, it feels like it’s a new age for CBP, we’re embracing the change. The songs are a collection of thoughts and feelings which all relate to how we exist in the world but also it’s about crossing into the other dimensions, how we all have spirits and demons, how we can be strong and also weak. How we miss loved ones and also lament the human race. The artwork by Thana really expresses the theme of the album, it visualises the spiritual aspect of Ellengæst perfectly. There’s an atmosphere about it which draws you in."

Crippled Black Phoenix are furthermore revealing the artwork and track-list of 'Ellengæst'. Both can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

1. House Of Fools

2. Lost

3. In The Night

4. Cry Of Love

5. Everything I Say

6. (-)

7. The Invisible Past

8. She’s In Parties