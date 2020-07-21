Sibireal Premiere New Song "Symbols" From Upcoming New Album "Blood Color Sky"
Sibireal premiere a new song entitled "Symbols", taken from their upcoming new album "Blood Color Sky", which it’s set for co-release on August 8th by the Ukrainian label GrimmDistribution (a label partner of Satanath Records) and the Russian label Wings Of Destruction.
Check out now "Symbols" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hateful Premiere New Song "Caldera"
- Next Article:
Supreme Unbeing Premiere New Song & Animated Video
0 Comments on "Sibireal Premiere New Song 'Symbols'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.