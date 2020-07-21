Sibireal Premiere New Song "Symbols" From Upcoming New Album "Blood Color Sky"

Sibireal premiere a new song entitled "Symbols", taken from their upcoming new album "Blood Color Sky", which it’s set for co-release on August 8th by the Ukrainian label GrimmDistribution (a label partner of Satanath Records) and the Russian label Wings Of Destruction.

Check out now "Symbols" below.



