Pallbearer Premiere Alternate ‘Cinema Edition’ Music Video For “Forgotten Days”
Pallbearer premiere an alternate music video for their song “Forgotten Days“. They’ve named this version of the clip the ‘cinema edition’. The single is the title track to the group’s impending album, due out October 23rd via Nuclear Blast.
Comments singer Brett Campbell :
“When Ben [Meredith, director] sent us this alternate version of the ‘Forgotten Days’ video, we were instantly taken aback at how a simple color shift and change to aspect ratio transformed the feeling of the narrative. This cinematic edition is dripping with oppressive claustrophobia, and in being stripped of color, deepens the sense of the unknown lurking in the shadows of the mind. We’re happy to share it with you today.”
