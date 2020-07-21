Year Of The Knife Premiere New Single “Premonitions Of You”

Year Of The Knife premiered a new single called “Premonitions Of You” off of their debut full-length, “Internal Incarceration“. An August 07th release date has been scheduled for album by Pure Noise Records.

Explains frontman Tyler Mullen:

“‘Premonitions Of You‘ was written about watching someone’s self destruction over the years leave them with no support system. No family, no friends. No real love or hope. It’s about a person relying on external things to help them, but they don’t see that internally it’s those same things leading them to their own demise.”