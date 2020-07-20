Recorruptor Premiere New Song "Souls of Limbo" From Upcoming New Album "The Funeral Corridor"
Lansing, Michigan-based death metallers Recorruptor recently announced their sophomore album, The Funeral Corridor, which is set for release on Friday, August 21st. The band premiere their 2nd single from The Funeral Corridor, "Souls of Limbo" streaming for you below.
The Funeral Corridor was recorded and mixed at Broken Monolith Studios and mastered by Rivers of Nihil guitarist Brody Uttley.
