Canadian Death Thrash Band Raider Premiere New Lyric Video "Ravenous Hydra"

Death/thrash outfit Raider, hailing from Waterloo, Canada unleashed their debut album “Guardian of The Fire” this past March. Today the band premiere their new lyric video for the track "Ravenous Hydra" streaming via YouTube for you below:

The band explain the track and lyrics:

"Sometimes it feels like when we conquer one hardship, two take its place. In spite of this, it's important to keep moving forward. Musically, 'Ravenous Hydra' shows you just how frantic a fight with the beast would be! Dive into the depths of Lerna and experience the brand new lyric video depicting exactly that! This is a reflection of battle - the chorus is relentless head diving to devour you, and the verses provide a small respite until the final head is claimed."