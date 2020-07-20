Shezmu Premiere New Song "Lex Talionis" From Upcoming New Album "À travers les lambeaux"
French Canadian blackened death metal trio Shezmu premiere a new song by the name of "Lex Talionis", taken from their impending new album "À travers les lambeaux". The record will land in stores July 29th through Krucyator Productions.
Check out now "Lex Talionis" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fermentor Premiere New Song "Project Zeus"
- Next Article:
Raider Premiere New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Shezmu Premiere New Song 'Lex Talionis'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.