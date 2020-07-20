Shezmu Premiere New Song "Lex Talionis" From Upcoming New Album "À travers les lambeaux"

French Canadian blackened death metal trio Shezmu premiere a new song by the name of "Lex Talionis", taken from their impending new album "À travers les lambeaux". The record will land in stores July 29th through Krucyator Productions.

Check out now "Lex Talionis" below.