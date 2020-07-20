Fermentor Premiere New Song "Project Zeus" From Upcoming New Album "Continuance"
San Diego-based two-piece instrumental metal band Fermentor premiere a new song entitled "Project Zeus", taken from their upcoming new album "Continuance", which will be out in stores August 14, 2020 via Bandcamp.
Check out now "Project Zeus" below.
