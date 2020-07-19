Coastlands Premiere New Song & Music Video "Lay Waste" From Upcoming New Album "Death"

Portland quartet Coastlands premiere a new song and music video entitled "Lay Waste", taken from their upcoming new album "Death", which will be out in stores October 9 via Translation Loss in the US and Dunk! in Europe. The effort was mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge) and mastered by Cult of Luna guitarist Magnus Lindberg (Refused, Brutus, Russian Circles).

Check out now "Lay Waste" below.



