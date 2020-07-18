Rotting Christ To Live Stream Concert Today Via YouTube
Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)
In partnership with Mexico Metal Fest, Rotting Christ will live stream a concert today on YouTube focusing on their releases during the 1989-1996 era of the band. All you have to do to view it is subscribe the the Mexico Metal Fest YouTube channel.
