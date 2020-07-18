Dystopia A.D. Premiere New Song "Sisyphean Existence" From Upcoming New Album "Rise of the Merciless"

New Jersey melodic death metal band Dystopia A.D. premiere a new song entitled "Sisyphean Existence". The track is taken from their forthcoming second album "Rise of the Merciless", which will be out in stores July 31.

Check out now "Sisyphean Existence" below.