Imperial Triumphant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Atomic Age”

Imperial Triumphant premiere a new official music video for “Atomic Age” taken from their impending release, “Alphaville“. The album was produced by Mr. Bungle‘s Trey Spruance and Century Media will have it out in stores on July 31st.

Comment the group of this newest track:

“Welcome to the age of a bright future and unprecedented optimism. A time when man’s dreams are realized in the biggest way. The most dangerous time ever known with the most existential responsibility ever bestowed. A NEW age of the atomic dream and ten thousand years forward of computerized biology looking to the past for the same answers. That mid century Atomic Age; Long lasting to go that extra mile, now and forever.”