Kingdom Of Giants Premiere New Single “Side Effect”
Kingdom Of Giants premiere a new track called “Side Effect“, taken from their impending album “Passenger”. SharpTone Records will release the effort on October 16th. Volumes vocalsit Michael Barr will guest on the song “Blue Dream“, while Spiritbox (ex-iwrestledabearonce) frontwoman Courtney LaPlante will appear on “The Ride“.
Comment the group:
“We would love to hear what our listeners’ interpretations of this song are! We have all had too many instances where someone’s interpretation of our songs helped them more than our actual meanings ever would have.”
