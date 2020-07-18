Vanishing Point Posts New Lyric Video "Salvus" Online

Australian progressive metal veterans Vanishing Point has uploaded a new lyric video for the song, "Salvus." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming new album, "Dead Elysium," which will be released on August 28th through AFM Records.

Frontman Silvio Massaro says of "Salvus": "You know there are times and moments in ones life, which are completely put into perspective. There could be many things that happen in your life that you wish you could relive or wish you had done all again. Truth is no matter how hard you try to reach out and take back the time that escapes you like smoke in the air from every birthday candle you blow out. Salvus is a reminder to simply STOP and try not to think about the mundane routines and step outside yourself and look at the ones around you that truly mean more to you than life itself. Because after all 'We don't have to change the world' but we can cherish every single moment and memory of those you love past and present."