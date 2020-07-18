Necrophobic Reveals New Album "Dawn Of The Damned" Details; Posts New Music Video "Mirror Black" Online

By unleashing the single/EP "Mirror Black," Swedish blackened death metal legends, Necrophobic, kick off the campaign for the release of their undoubtedly most diverse and elaborated album to date "Dawn Of The Damned," which is going to be released on October 9 via Century Media Records worldwide.

"Mirror Black" comes together with an official music video created by Magnus Göthlund (Director) and Henrik Christoffersson (Director of Photography). Check it out below.

Necrophobic commented as follows about the clip: "The video for ‘Mirror Black‘ was shot on two different locations in Stockholm. We wanted to manifest the bright and the dark side of the portal to the underworld. The song is about a journey to begin through darkness and fire. This is where the damned takes the final step into the pitch black depths of death. On to the other side where a new dawn awaits."

The "Mirror Black" EP features a brand new track plus the previously unreleased live recording of classic song "Darkside" and is available in the following formats here.

- Black vinyl - 300x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe

- Clear vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe / USA (Sold out!)

- Transparent magenta vinyl - 200x copies via CM Webshop Europe

- Transparent blue vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe (Sold out!)

- Transparent red vinyl - 100x exclusively from the band

"Dawn Of The Damned," which was recorded and mixed by Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn, etc.) and which once again comes with artwork by Kristian “Necrolord” Wåhlin, will be available as Ltd. 2CD Mediabook & Patch, Gatefold colored & black LP with LP-Booklet & Poster, Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital album.

The album’s limited coloured vinyl options are as follows:

- Transp. Magenta vinyl: CM Webshop - 100x copies

- Clear vinyl: CM Distro - 200x copies

- Transp. Petrol Green vinyl: Cudgel - 200x copies

- Transp. Orange vinyl: EMP - 200x copies

- Transp. Blue vinyl: Nuclear Blast - 200x copies

- Transp. Sun Yellow vinyl: Sound Of Records - 200x copies

- Transp. Red vinyl: Band Webshop - 200x copies

"Dawn Of The Damned" tracklisting:

1. Aphelion

2. Darkness Be My Guide

3. Mirror Black

4. Tartarian Winds

5. The Infernal Depths Of Eternity

6. Dawn Of The Damned

7. The Shadows

8. As The Fire Burns

9. The Return Of A Long Lost Soul

10. Devil's Spawn Attack