Curses Posts New Visualizer Video "Wu Wei" Online

After releasing their single "The Door In The Wall" a few short weeks ago, West Virginian metalcore upstarts Curses have garnered massive anticipation for their sophomore full-length, "Chapter II: Bloom," that’s due out from SharpTone Records on August 7th. Today, the band is back to offer another taste of the record with the single "Wú Wéi" and an accompanying visualizer that can be viewed below.

"Roughly translated, Wu Wei means 'not forcing' or 'effortless action'. This song is about recognizing the true reality that surrounds us all, the reality that we are all deeply connected to one another and interwoven with the events and world around us. It's about acknowledging and flowing with the drift of life and its ups and downs." - Curses