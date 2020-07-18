Finntroll Uploads New Song "Ormfolk"

Finnish troll horde, Finntroll, have unleashed the first single from their seventh studio album - the first in long seven years. "Vredesvävd" will be out on September 18 and the title translates to "Wrath-woven," which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.

Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri "Trollhorn" Sorvali with vocalist Mathias “Vreth” Lillmåns acting as his right hand, "Vredesvävd" presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.

Listen to the single "Ormfolk" below.

The band comments: "After seven years of hiding, 'Ormfolk' slithers it's way to bring the human race a prelude of the forthcoming chaos which even global pandemics are unable to prevent. Catchy melodies, furious speed and the rabid black humppa will ensure that your ears will be hissing for a long time!"